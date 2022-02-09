Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 484,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

