Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce $18.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 billion and the lowest is $17.61 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.51 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE:C opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

