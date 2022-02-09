Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $134.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 1,002,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,511. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 117,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

