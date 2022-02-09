Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 79,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,038. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

