Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. PJT Partners also reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,039. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.