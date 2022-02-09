Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 3,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
