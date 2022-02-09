Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 3,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

