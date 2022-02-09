Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlassian by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $17.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.61 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

