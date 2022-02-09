Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Corning posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

