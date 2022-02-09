Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce $2.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,906. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $344.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

