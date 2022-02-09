Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

