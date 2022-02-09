Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

