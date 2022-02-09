Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $668.51 million, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

