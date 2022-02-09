Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) PT at $151.43

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,506. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,566 shares of company stock worth $21,544,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

