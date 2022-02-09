Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $106.80

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,521,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

