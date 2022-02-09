Analysts Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $120.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,311 shares of company stock worth $2,282,503 and sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

