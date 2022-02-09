Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $39.17

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $975,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 2,027,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.