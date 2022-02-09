Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.
In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.