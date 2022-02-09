Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

