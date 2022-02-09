Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

1/26/2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

1/7/2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 642,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

