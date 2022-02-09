Analyzing Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) & Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Esprit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.86 $2.65 billion $2.37 17.38 Esprit $1.18 billion 0.16 -$512.17 million N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 22.90% 14.50% 12.41% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Esprit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

