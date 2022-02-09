Anchor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $379.83 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $379.83 million and $12.57 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,410,432 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

