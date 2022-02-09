Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)
