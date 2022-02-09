Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

