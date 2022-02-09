Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 2,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($37.19) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.58) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.81) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.39) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.77).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,489.50 ($47.19) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,996.81. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,265.95). Insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

