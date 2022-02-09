Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 3,700 ($50.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,208.67.

Anglo American stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

