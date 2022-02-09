ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Critical Contrast

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ANSYS and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 17.13 $433.89 million $5.31 62.16 Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.85 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -11.29

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ANSYS and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 6 3 0 2.20 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus price target of $334.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72% Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89%

Summary

ANSYS beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

