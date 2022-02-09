Anyswap One Day Volume Hits $14.06 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $462.20 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $24.80 or 0.00056157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.46 or 0.07234301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00052597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.29 or 0.99767221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

