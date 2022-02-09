Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIRC stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. 684,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

