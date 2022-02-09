Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $157.23. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

