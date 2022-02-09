Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

