AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,843,093 shares of company stock valued at $717,628,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AppLovin by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,832 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

