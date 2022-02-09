ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

ARCB opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcBest by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

