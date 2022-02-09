ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 983,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 218,361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

