Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $955,004.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07178221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.31 or 0.99392830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

