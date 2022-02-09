Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Argan worth $52,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 39.1% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE AGX opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.