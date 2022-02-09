Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $51.87

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.87, but opened at $48.54. Argo Group International shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.