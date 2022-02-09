Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $51.87

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.87, but opened at $48.54. Argo Group International shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
