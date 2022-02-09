Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.79. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 97,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.