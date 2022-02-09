Arizona State Retirement System Has $559,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AppFolio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,013.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.05.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

