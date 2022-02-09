Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

