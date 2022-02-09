Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

