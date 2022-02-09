Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 145,910 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 94,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 85,866 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

