Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 73,870 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

