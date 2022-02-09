Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

