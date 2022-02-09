Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.45

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 28065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.