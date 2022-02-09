Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,833 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 12.2% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Valvoline worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

