Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Takes $10.79 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 4.2% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,061. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

