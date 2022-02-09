Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $902.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

