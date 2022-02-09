Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 61,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,477. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.