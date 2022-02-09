AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP John Hahn Sells 6,675 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 50,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 801.00 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

