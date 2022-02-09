Athanor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

