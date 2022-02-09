Athanor Capital LP Buys New Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Athanor Capital LP owned 1.44% of Skydeck Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

SKYA remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

