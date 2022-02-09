Athanor Capital LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,768,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WALD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,686. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

